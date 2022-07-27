Hearts of Oak complete signing of Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene ahead of next season.
The enterprising midfielder joins the Phobians after completing his mandatory medicals on Tuesday morning.
Twene, who is expected to play a huge role for the rainbow boys next season will be unveiled in the coming days.
He will start training with his new hearts of Oak teammates this week.
The midfielder was instrumental for the Hunters last season as the club finished third in the Ghana Premier League table.
Bechem United also reached the final of the MTN FA Cup final where they lost the trophy to Hearts of Oak.
