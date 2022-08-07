1
Hearts of Oak completes the signing of Konadu Yiadom - Reports

Konadu Yiadom

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA captain, Konadu Yiadom has reportedly comepelted his transfer to joiin giants Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2022/2023 Ghana football season.

The defender, who has been a long-term target for the Phobians, is said to have signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Konadu was close to joining Accra Hearts of Oak during the January transfer window, but the move fell through.

However, the centre-back is said to have finally signed with the rainbow boys.

Yiadom was impressive despite WAFA's poor showing which saw them relegated from the Ghana Premier League at the end of last season.

Hearts of Oak have been very active in the transfer window as they try to put together a competitive team for the upcoming season.

Junior Kaaba, Zakari Yakubu, Eric Ofori Antwi, and Yassan Outching have joined the club, while some players including Patrick Razak and Kofi Kordzi have left.

Hearts of Oak will be competing in CAF Confederations Cup next season.

