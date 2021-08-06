Hearts of Oak confirm interest in Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have officially contacted Great Olympics for the services of Gladson Awako.

The Ghana Premier League champions hope to sign the midfield dynamo ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next season.



Awako had been linked to the club after the season with reports of a deal agreed between the player and Hearts of Oak.



The 30-year-old had also expressed his desire to play for the Ghanaian giants in an interview.

Awako has three months remaining in his current contract with Great Olympics.



In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, The Phobians have officially expressed their interest in signing the former TP Mazembe midfielder.



