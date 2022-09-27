Hearts of Oak confirms dismissal of Samuel Boadu and assistant coaches

Coach Samuel Boadu

Ghana Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed the dismissal of coach Samuel Boadu and his assistant coaches.

The club sacked coach Samuel Boadu along with his assistants Hamza Mohammed and Eric Amponsah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



A statement from the club read, “Samuel Boadu with immediate effect. The Club is of the opinion that there is the need for a new direction and the energy to ensure its broader objectives are achieved and it feels the time for that new direction is now.”



“The Board and management will like to thank Samuel Boadu and his assistants for their contribution to our history and the memories-which will always remain with us. The club will like to wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”



The club also stated that new coaches have been appointed to take charge of the club in the interim while they focus on appointing a permanent coach.



“In the interim, the coach of the U20-Samuel Nil Noi who will be assisted by Benjamin Mensah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.”

The former Medeama FC coach leaves after a torrid start to the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 campaign as the Phobians are without a win in three matches.



Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars, before drawing their games against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.



After spending two seasons at the club, Boadu leaves Hearts of Oak with six trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup among others.



Read the full statement below





Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JNA/KPE