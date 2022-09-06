Hearts of Oak congratulate Afriyie Barnieh on Ghana call up for September friendlies

Hearts of Oak forward Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak have congratulated Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after he was named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming International friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Barnieh was the only player from the Black Galaxies team to be included in the 29-man squad for the friendlies as part of the preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.



He has enjoyed a fruitful campaign with the Black Galaxies, leading them to qualify for 2023 CHAN against Benin and Nigeria, scoring four goals in the qualifiers.



The attacker, who played in the 2022 Kirin tournament maintains his spot in the team.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen) Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)



DEFENDERS: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge)Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot) Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC) Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg) Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC) Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)Stephan Kofi Ambrosius (Karlsruher SC)



MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC) Iddrisu Baba Mohammed (Real Mallorca) Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg) Mohammed Kudus (AFC Ajax) Andre Ayew (Al Sadd FC)



WINGERS: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes) Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon) Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade) Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Antoine Selorm Semenyo (Bristol City)



STRIKERS: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)Felix Afena-Gyan (US Cremonese) Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City)