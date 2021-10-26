2
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak could face one of these clubs in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off

Hearts Of Oak CAF.jpeg Hearts will know their opponents on Friday

Tue, 26 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Hearts of oak could be drawn against any of the below clubs in the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians dropped out of the CAF Champions League following their 6-2 aggregate loss to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

Hearts is one of the 16 clubs that dropped from the Champions League to fight for a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

RS Berkane – Algeria

Pyramids – Egypt

JS Kabylie – Algeria

Enyimba – Nigeria

CS Sfaxien – Tunisia

Coton Sport – Cameroon

Orlando Pirates – South Africa

Al Masry – Egypt

Red Arrows – Zambia

Source: ghanasportsline.com