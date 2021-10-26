Hearts of Oak could face one of these clubs in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off

Hearts will know their opponents on Friday

Ghanaian giants Hearts of oak could be drawn against any of the below clubs in the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Phobians dropped out of the CAF Champions League following their 6-2 aggregate loss to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.



Hearts is one of the 16 clubs that dropped from the Champions League to fight for a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.



RS Berkane – Algeria



Pyramids – Egypt



JS Kabylie – Algeria



Enyimba – Nigeria

CS Sfaxien – Tunisia



Coton Sport – Cameroon



Orlando Pirates – South Africa



Al Masry – Egypt



Red Arrows – Zambia