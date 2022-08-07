Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu signs contract extension

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, James Sewornu

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, James Sewornu has extended his contract with the club.

The new contract is until 2026, Hearts of Oak announced on Saturday, August 6, 2022.



Sewornu was promoted from Auroras (Hearts of Oak's youth team) to the first team in May 2018, but was loaned out to King Faisal two years later.



He has played a number of games for Hearts of Oak and scored important goals.



Last season, the 23-year-old was impressive, and Hearts of Oak have rewarded him with a four-year contract extension.



He helped Hearts of Oak end the season with MTN FA Cup.

Serwonu has the ability to play as a centre-back, right-back, and defensive midfielder.



