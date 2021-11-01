Hearts of Oak defender discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch

Mohammed Alhassan, Hearts of Oak defender

Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan has been discharged from the hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Sunday’s Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities.

The center-back suffered a concussion according to a report from the club and was rushed to the hospital immediately after the game.



The former WAFA player sustained a head injury in their game against Legon Cities but quickly returned to action without any proper medical attention.



Alhassan collapsed immediately the referee whistled at full time and was rushed to the hospital by the paramedics.

The club in a statement announced that he has recovered and will be out for some days to recover.



“Mohammed Alhassan has recovered and has been discharged from the 37 Military hospital after he suffered from a concussion. He has been given days off to fully recover.”



Mohammed Alhassan was impressive as they were held by Legon Cities on matchday one of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.