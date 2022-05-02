Hearts of Oak didn’t play like champions - Dreams FC coach Osei-Fosu

Dreams FC head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Dreams FC head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu was left unimpressed by Hearts of Oak's display despite losing 3-1 to the defending Ghana Premier League champions on Sunday.

The Phobians recorded an emphatic victory to go 3rd on the league table and extended their unbeaten run to three at the Accra Sports stadium.



Dreams FC, on other hand, are currently without a win in their last three matches and have now dropped to the 13th position with 32 points.



"I think they didn’t [play like champions] I must be frank with you," coach Dreams FC coach Osei-Fosu.

“Champions don’t give balls away like that. “You could count like Mohammed Alhassan gave three balls away, Caleb Amankwa gave four balls away when they were not under pressure.



“Yes of course once you get an early goal, you relax and you can knock the balls around but they didn’t stretch our defence very very much."



Dreams FC will take on Real Tamale United on match week 28 of the Premier League at Dawu.