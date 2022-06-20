0
Hearts of Oak don't play fix matches - Alhaji Akambi

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member Alhaji Akambi has quashed reports claiming that his outfit has been involved in match fixing in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

This is in relation to the recent performance of the club losing their last four matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

According to him, those reports are false and untrue hence it needs to be treated with the contempt it deserves.

He disclosed that all those allegations against Hearts are mire propaganda to tarnish the image of the club.

"Hearts of Oak has never played a fixed match all the allegations are not true I don't understand why we keep entertaining this when a team lose a game, '' He told Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

