Hearts of Oak duo Salifu Ibrahim and Barnieh on target as Black Stars B win friendly

Salifu Ibrahim of Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak duo Salifu Ibrahim and Daniel Barnieh were on the scoresheet as the Black Stars B posted a 4-2 win over Division Two side Golden Kicks in a friendly.

Ibrahim found the back of the twice and the other scorers where Barnieh and Karela FC's Diawisie Taylor.



The friendly match was played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Each half lasted 60 minutes.



Head coach Annor Walkers side previously beat Koforidua Suyhen 2-0 in another exercise.