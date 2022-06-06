1
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak engage in juju a lot but they weren’t as strong as Kotoko this season – Sarfo Gyamfi

Sarfo Gyamfi. Sarfo Gyamfi

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi, has insisted that the club beat Accra Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League this season because their black magic [juju] was stronger.

According to the ex-Ghana international, the two most decorated clubs in the country are all lovers of juju when it comes to competing for the Ghana Premier League title.

He said if not for the strong juju of Hearts of Oak, Kotoko would have thrashed the team by five goals this season.

“Hearts is a very strong team spirituality who also engage in lots of black magic, if they were not that strong we (Kotoko) would have beaten them by 5goals in Kumasi but we had to resolve to fighting for a penalty to score,” Sarfo Gyamfi told CTV in an interview.

The Kotoko great continued, “Another interesting thing is that the Malian told us that all our balls will hit the polls and will not easily enter the nets and so did it happen.”

He further stressed that there is no doubt the juju used by the reds helped the team to the league success this season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta