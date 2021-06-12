Hearts of Oak fan Hudson-Odoi meets Kotoko fan Fosu-Mensah in Accra

Fosu-Mensah with Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi caught up with former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah in Accra while on holiday in the country.

Fosu-Mensah, a former Manchester United star but now with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, touched down in the Ghanaian capital earlier this week to spend a couple of weeks on holiday.



Earlier Hudson Odoi, a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, arrived a week earlier and has met the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo as well as the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif. The winger was even at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday to support giants Hearts of Oak as they took on Great Olympics in the Accra derby.



Fosu-Mensah after arriving in Ghana has granted an interview to Accra-based radio station Happy FM and made a couple of stunning revelations about his career and personal life. The former Ajax Amsterdam star, who was signed for Manchester United by Louis van Gaal, declared support for local club Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile before he went public with his support for Kotoko, Hudson-Odoi had earlier announced his open support for Kotoko’s biggest rivals Hearts of Oak. But, the two players failed to differ on who their favourite musician is. Both players have said Ghanaian musician King Promise is their favourite musician.



On Thursday the two players caught up with each other and exchange discussions in a location yet to be made public but it is certainly Ghana.