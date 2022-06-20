Hearts of Oak fans praise Yaw Annor for beating Etouga to GPL goal-king award

Yaw Annor wins golden boot with 22 goals
Yaw Annor scores twice in Ashantigold's 2-2 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars
Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League
Many Ghana Premier League fans, especially those who belong to the Oak tree family had a fulfilled Sunday after Ashgold forward Yaw Annor scored two goals against Bibiani Gold Stars on the final day.
The news meant that Yaw Annor will end the season with 22 goals thus winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer award ahead of Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who ended the season with 21 goals.
Yaw Annor also equalled Ishmael Addo's 22-year-old record in the Ghana Premier League with his 22 goals and Accra Hearts of Oak fans were happy that it was not Etouga who equaled the record.
The Cameroonian international was in cruise control to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award but lost it on the final day of the season.
While Yaw Annor scored twice to help Ashantigold draw against Bibiani Gold Stars, Franck Etouga drew blank in Asante Kotoko's game against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Franck Etouga won the league with Asante Kotoko while Yaw Annor finished 7th on the league table with Ashantigold.
Below are some of the reactions on social media:
Now let talk about Yaw Annor breaking Ishmael Addo record, why are the sport journalists quiet about that, or because he is Ghanaian, you hail an expatriate and leave your own. Nonsense— Nyankonton manuel (@manueltetteh) June 20, 2022
Yaw Annor is the name. PERIOD— #AuditingTaxationAccountancy (@fishdeco66) June 20, 2022
Yaw Annor equals Ishmael Addo’s 22 goals in a season in the GPL. Congratulations ????— That Boy (@thatboygallas) June 20, 2022
Avec un doublé hier, Yaw Annor???????? passe devant Franck Etouga Mbella???????? et termine meilleur buteur de la Ghana Premier League avec 22 réalisations.— CFOOT (@cfootcameroun) June 20, 2022
Grosse désillusion pour l'attaquant camerounais. ???? pic.twitter.com/8wVyBC61V3
If you don't know about Ishmael Addo, just ask your elder brothers, uncle's or father's coz we will never allow anyone to disrespect a GOAT again. Thanks @addojunr ???????? https://t.co/7iOlTvQph7— *Mr. Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) June 19, 2022
The gpl golden boot is for Yaw Annor already haha ????— Leo De-Graft✊???????????????????? (@1OBOUR) June 19, 2022
Kotoko in the mud????????????????
Yaw Annor— Kofi Tuchel (@kofi_Bolasie) June 19, 2022
Mi Goal King????????????????
Yaw Annor wins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League golden boot ???? pic.twitter.com/vCXPtQO0AF— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) June 19, 2022
In the final GPL matchday of the season, Yaw Annor scores a second to take his goal tally to 22, pipping Frank Mbella on 21.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 19, 2022
AshGold v Gold Stars not over.
Yaw Annor!!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 19, 2022
2021/2022 Ghana Premier League Goal King ???????? pic.twitter.com/JwD2szCOJa
Yaw Annor making sure the goal-king stays in Ghana.???? pic.twitter.com/TCCtVKvgY1— King Eben (@King__Eben) June 19, 2022
????Franck Etouga Mbella failed to score today against Accra Lions.— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) June 18, 2022
Yaw Annor is 2nd with 20 goals and playing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/I6LUTgyWsG
Ghana Premier league Top scorer — Yaw Annor ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/gbBSCKSjmj— Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) June 19, 2022
OFFICIAL: AshGold’s Yaw Annor wins the golden boot for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/jLR4Jio0qW— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 19, 2022
C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S— Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) June 19, 2022
Yaw Annor finishes as top scorer of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with 22 goals. #Miner???????????? pic.twitter.com/0iWBLphtcP
