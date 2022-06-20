Hearts of Oak fans praise Yaw Annor for beating Etouga to GPL goal-king award

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor

Yaw Annor wins golden boot with 22 goals

Yaw Annor scores twice in Ashantigold's 2-2 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars



Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



Many Ghana Premier League fans, especially those who belong to the Oak tree family had a fulfilled Sunday after Ashgold forward Yaw Annor scored two goals against Bibiani Gold Stars on the final day.



The news meant that Yaw Annor will end the season with 22 goals thus winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer award ahead of Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who ended the season with 21 goals.



Yaw Annor also equalled Ishmael Addo's 22-year-old record in the Ghana Premier League with his 22 goals and Accra Hearts of Oak fans were happy that it was not Etouga who equaled the record.

The Cameroonian international was in cruise control to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award but lost it on the final day of the season.



While Yaw Annor scored twice to help Ashantigold draw against Bibiani Gold Stars, Franck Etouga drew blank in Asante Kotoko's game against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18, 2022.



Franck Etouga won the league with Asante Kotoko while Yaw Annor finished 7th on the league table with Ashantigold.



Below are some of the reactions on social media:





Now let talk about Yaw Annor breaking Ishmael Addo record, why are the sport journalists quiet about that, or because he is Ghanaian, you hail an expatriate and leave your own. Nonsense — Nyankonton manuel (@manueltetteh) June 20, 2022

Yaw Annor is the name. PERIOD — #AuditingTaxationAccountancy (@fishdeco66) June 20, 2022

Avec un doublé hier, Yaw Annor???????? passe devant Franck Etouga Mbella???????? et termine meilleur buteur de la Ghana Premier League avec 22 réalisations.



Grosse désillusion pour l'attaquant camerounais. ???? pic.twitter.com/8wVyBC61V3 — CFOOT (@cfootcameroun) June 20, 2022

The gpl golden boot is for Yaw Annor already haha ????

Kotoko in the mud???????????????? — Leo De-Graft✊???????????????????? (@1OBOUR) June 19, 2022

Yaw Annor



Mi Goal King???????????????? — Kofi Tuchel (@kofi_Bolasie) June 19, 2022

Yaw Annor wins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League golden boot ???? pic.twitter.com/vCXPtQO0AF — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) June 19, 2022

In the final GPL matchday of the season, Yaw Annor scores a second to take his goal tally to 22, pipping Frank Mbella on 21.



AshGold v Gold Stars not over. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 19, 2022

Yaw Annor!!



2021/2022 Ghana Premier League Goal King ???????? pic.twitter.com/JwD2szCOJa — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 19, 2022

Yaw Annor making sure the goal-king stays in Ghana.???? pic.twitter.com/TCCtVKvgY1 — King Eben (@King__Eben) June 19, 2022

????Franck Etouga Mbella failed to score today against Accra Lions.



Yaw Annor is 2nd with 20 goals and playing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/I6LUTgyWsG — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) June 18, 2022

Ghana Premier league Top scorer — Yaw Annor ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/gbBSCKSjmj — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) June 19, 2022

OFFICIAL: AshGold’s Yaw Annor wins the golden boot for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/jLR4Jio0qW — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 19, 2022