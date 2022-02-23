Hearts of Oak fans 'warn' club not to play Kotoko in President's Cup

Hearts of Oak to battle Asante Kotoko on March 4 for President Cup

Spokesperson for the supporter's wing of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones has urged the Board Members of the club to turn down the invitation to play their rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2022 President Cup.



President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo confirmed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, that the two biggest clubs in Ghana will be playing in the 2022 President Cup.



With the game scheduled on Friday 4th March at the Accra Sports Stadium (6 pm), the National Chapters Committee spokesperson has urged the club to turn down the invitation because their rivalry with the Porcupines needs to be protected.

"The Hearts/Kotoko rivalry should be protected to always maintain its status as a top rivalry game in Africa, if care is not taken, the rivalry will be irrelevant in the coming years and we can’t allow that to happen," he told Accra-based Hot FM in an interview.



He also urged GHALCA to be creative in generating interest for the President Cup and stop using Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to promote their project.



"GHALCA should be innovative enough to stop riding on the necks of Hearts/Kotoko all the time especially when it comes to the presidential cup. I will not advice Hearts of Oak to honor the game," he concluded.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be paid GH₵50,000 as appearance fee for the 2022 President Cup.



