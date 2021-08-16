Hearts of Oak finalize 30-man squad for Africa campaign

Some players of GPL champions, Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have finalized a 30-man squad they will be parading for the campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Phobians finished the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season as Champions of the Premier League.



Footballghana.com has exclusively received from closed sources the 30-man squad coach Samuel Boadu has finalised for the challenge ahead.



Check out the squad below:



Goalkeepers:



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Ben Mensah



Richard Baidoo

Defenders:



Fatawu Mohammed



Mohammed Alhassan



Nuru Sulley



James Sewornu



Caleb Amankwah



Sumaila Larry



Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah



William Denkyi



Midfielders:



Emmanuel Nettey



Ansah Botchway



Gladson Awako



Patrick Razak



Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adams



Michelle Sarpong



Enock Esubonteng



Strikers:



Victor Aidoo



Razak Ali



Isaac Mensah



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.

Afriyie Barnieh



Kofi Kordzi



Suraj Seidu



Agyenim Boateng



Issah Kakuh