Hearts of Oak forward Kofi Kordzi reveals plan to break into the starting eleven

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi, has promised to do everything possible in order to break into the club’s starting lineup.

Kordzi made a return to the club after a short spell in Qatar and is yet to command a starting role in the team.



He scored a marvellous goal against CI Kamsar in the CAF Champions League last month after he was introduced into the game by coach Samuel Boadu.



According to Kordzi, he will give his 100% at training in making sure that he is ready for every game.

"I am ready, l am trying to prove myself to the coaches that if I am selected, I can play. We all have to compete throughout the week to earn our starting places."



"For me, it’s going to be a new fight but we’re all fighting for one course – to make sure that Hearts is the eventual winner. I’ll make sure that in training I give 100 per cent every day and make sure that I’m ready for each game,” he said.