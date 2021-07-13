Hearts of Oak gaffer Samuel Boadu shares chilling story of Togbe Afede’s submissiveness

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu and Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has recounted how he was left puzzled by the humbleness of Executive Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV.

Several Hearts of Oak fans used to have the perception that Executive Board Chairman and bankroller Togbe Afede XIV did not care about the well-being of the club.



The Paramount Chief of the Asogli State dug deep into his coffers to sign coach Boadu from Medeama SC in his bid to end the side’s eleven-year trophy jinx and its paid off.



Togbe Afede’s dream has been achieved after the 35-year-old coach guided Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



The soft-spoken Chief and Boadu appears to have a wonderful rapport which many believe that generated a positive vibe around the club during their battle to land the long-awaited crown.



During an interview with Light FM, Boadu opened up on why he has so much respect for the former President of the National House of Chiefs.

“Togbe won my heart with his humility, and I promised the repay him with the league title. For a Chief as he is, he went on his knees to snap me a photo. I was dumbfounded and I made a promise to myself that I will reward him.”



“He’s a very good and humble person. Togbe is like Moses Parker [bankroller of Medeama SC], they’re kindhearted men. I will never forget what Mr. Parker did for me. I’m grateful to have found another good person in Togbe.”



Hearts of Oak are also in position to add the FA Cup trophy to the league title after progressing to the quarter final stage of the competition.



