Hearts of Oak game is a must-win for us – Kotoko PRO

Kotoko will play Hearts on Sunday

Asante Kotoko communications and brands manager David Obeng Nyarko has disclosed their matchday 24 game against sworn-rivals Hearts of Oak is a must win.

The two most glamorous clubs will lock horns on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the table with 49 points whiles the Phobians occupies 4th position with 36 points after 23 matches into the season.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, Obeng Nyarko said, “It’s a must win game for us because Baba Yara is our fortress. We’ve scored some clubs five goals and others so we are very confident going into this game”



“We will take advantage of our home grounds and beat them on Sunday. I don’t think they can even score a goal at Baba Yara”

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi says he is not giving up on title race despite trailing the Porcupine Warriors by 13 points.



“I’m not giving up on the title because there are a lot of games to be played. We have about 11 games to end the season and anything can happen”



“A typical example is what is happening in England, Manchester City opened about 12 points gaps but the narrate have changed. Liverpool now trails City just a point and that tells you anything can happen in football” he said.