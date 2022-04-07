0
Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah set for injury return

Accra Hearts Of Oak Goalkeeper, Richard Attah Gh.jfif Richard Attah, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah is expected to make a return from injury against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday.

The former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper has been ruled out for several weeks due after sustaining a groin injury.

Richard Attah has resumed training ahead of the big game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium  and is likely to make the post against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Sulley Muntari will also miss the titanic clash against Asante Kotoko.

The former Inter Milan star is currently out of the country for reasons yet to be disclosed by the club.

Sulley Muntari is currently in Italy for some personal-related issues.

The 37-year-old did not trained with the team this week and was absent when our cameras visited the team's training ground on Thursday at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park.

Hearts of Oak will be without their influential midfielder when they travel to Kumasi for the crucial game against league leader Asante Kotoko.

