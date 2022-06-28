0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Baidoo delighted to clinch MTN FA Cup title

Baidoo 1 Richard Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Baidoo is elated to clinch the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup title after beating 10-man Bechem United on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's 60th-minute strike secured a 2-1 win for Hearts after Caleb Amankwah cancelled out Emmanuel Avornyo's early lead as the Phobians secured their 12 FA Cup trophy.

Baidoo was an unused substitute as his teammate Richmond Ayi played a key role in helping to retain the title they won last season.

Bechem United took the lead in the final minutes of the first half as fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium went frenzy.

Unfortunately, the celebrations will not last. Hearts of Oak equalised through Caleb Amankwa, whose goal cancelled out the earlier strike from Emmanuel Avornyo.

Back from recess, birthday boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made it 2-1 on the hour mark.

Six minutes later, Bechem United star man Augustine Okrah received a red card after an attack on a linesman, forcing the team to finish the match with 10 men.

In the end, Hearts of Oak did well to manage time to secure a 2-1 win in the final to retain the MTN FA Cup title.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries