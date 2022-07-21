0
Hearts of Oak goalkeeper responds to reports linking him with to FC Cincinnati

Richmond Ayi Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi has responded to reports linking him with a move to American side FC Cincinnati this summer.

Earlier reports suggested that the American third-tier club is close to signing the enterprising shot-stopper from their partner's Hearts of Oak.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Ayi botched to confirm or deny a move to FC Cincinnati

“Everyone is aware of the partnership between Hearts of Oak and FC Cincinnati and with the partnership if they spot a player at Hearts why not but for now, I leave everything in the hands of Hearts and Cincinnati,” he said.

Asked if there have been talks, he said, “Everything is in the hands of management. For now, I am a player of Hearts of Oak so I will continue to serve them but if they sanction any move I will leave.”

Ayi played an instrumental role in Hearts of Oak's success in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup campaign.

