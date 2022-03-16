0
Hearts of Oak handed injury boost as Sulley Muntari returns to training

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have been enlivened by the return of influential midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari ahead of their matchday 21 game against Ashantigold on Sunday.

The 37-year-old who has been outstanding for the Phobians since his arrival missed the team’s trip to Dormaa as they suffer a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars last Sunday.

He was excluded from the much-anticipated game after picking a knock in the club’s week 19 tie with WAFA.

Muntari was part of Tuesday's training at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park as the club prepares for their next match which is against Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League.

Footballghana.com understands the former Inter and AC Milan star is in good condition and could feature when Hearts of Oak play Ashantigold this weekend.

