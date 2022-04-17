1
Hearts of Oak have a bright future – GFA capo Kurt Okraku

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku says success awaits Hearts of Oak for their decision to invest in the Pobiman project.

The Phobians who are the defending champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have not been convincing with the results the club is churning out.

Samuel Boadu, who is the head coach of the side has come under intense pressure for the poor results.

However, Mr Okraku is of the view that fixing the fundamentals are paramount and will surely lead to success.

According to him, he understands the agitations of the fans but for the hierarchy is in the most important and by that the FA boss believes success awaits the club.

“I believe in fixing the fundamentals in everything and with what Hearts of Oak are doing now, they will have a bright future,” he said.

“Maybe some people will want quick success and results but for the club to invest in the Pobiman project, you can only recommend the hierarchy of the club for such a bold decision.

“They won the Premier League and the FA Cup last season but if all is said and done, trust me, success awaits this club,” he added.

