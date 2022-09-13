Hearts of Oak have a solid team, don't be fooled by Aduana defeat - Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey is convinced that the club have a formidable team despite their opening day defeat to Aduana Stars.
Hearts suffered a 1-0 way defeat loss to the Ogya lads on Sunday, September 12, 2022, thanks to Bright Adjei’s goal 46th-minute goal.
Don Bortey stated on Twitter in reaction to the loss that the Phobians have a strong side, advising people not to be deceived by the results.
"After watching this game, I can say Hearts of Oak has a solid team. Don't be fooled," he tweeted.
The Phobians, after the loss to Aduana have now lost their last six opening day league fixtures since the 2016/2017 season.
Hearts of Oak will take on Great Olympics on match day 2 of the Ghana Premier League.
