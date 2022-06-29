Hearts of Oak have best squad in Ghana Premier League - Mohammed Alhassan

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has disclosed that his club has the best squad in the Ghana Premier League despite failing to retain the league title.

The Accra-based side lost the GPL trophy to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, who won their 24th title with three games left to play.



Hearts, however, beat Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to win their 12th MTN FA Cup title.



"I can say that player for player, Hearts of Oak have the best squad in the league. We have the best players now because you can see from goalkeeping to attack, there's quality everywhere," Alhassan told Angel TV.

He added; "Let's be honest to ourselves if a Ghana Premier League player earns 5,000 cedis monthly, no player will leave the country."



"Because of the suffering we go through, a typical Ghanaian player will be able to spend GHC2,000 cedis and save GHC3,000 and that can do a lot."