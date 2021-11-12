Hearts of Oak have the biggest fanbase in and outside Ghana – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

• Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe believes Hearts have more fans than any local team

• He contends that their fans transcend beyond Ghana



• Both Hearts and Kotoko have the largest support base in the country



Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed that they have the biggest support base both in and outside of Ghana.



The debate about which Ghanaian club has the largest number of supporters has been lingering on for years, with Asante Kotoko touting themselves as the club with the highest fanbase.



However, in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, the former Ghana Football Association Chairman affirmed that the Rainbow club undoubtedly has more fans across the world than any team in Ghana.

“We know we have a lot of sympathizers,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.



He added, “Our club is nationally and even internationally based. We know we have the largest support in this country. That one is a known fact.”



“Any other team who will claim that tell them that it’s a lie because we have the biggest support and you can see,” the Hearts of Oak board chair stated.



In the interview with GhanaWeb, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also disclosed that the club is working systematically to commercialize their services to fans.



The Phobians dominated last season’s football campaign winning both the MTN FA Cup and the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Watch video below







