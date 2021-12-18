Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu back to training after recovery

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, trained his side today after being discharged from the hospital.

Samuel Boadu was admitted to a hospital in Elmina on Wednesday during Hearts of Oak’s game against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Stadium.



Boadu was feeling dizzy and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His assistant Hamza had to take charge of the game in his absence.

Hearts of Oak managed to pick their first win of the season in his absence kind courtesy of a goal scored by Gladson Awako.



The former Medeama gaffer took over training activities today as the team prepares to face Accra Lions on matchday nine of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.