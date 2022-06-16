1
Hearts of Oak in talks to sign Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

Junior Kaaba.png Junior Kaaba, Cameroonian forward

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak have opened talks to sign Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba ahead of next season, Happy Sports can report.

Talks have reached an advanced stage with the prolific attacker and his representatives over a possible move in the next transfer window.

The Hearts target, Kaaba, has hit the front pages in Cameroon’s first round of fixtures in the Elite One Championship, which commenced in March.

The 23-year-old has so far bagged 7 goals, and most impressively, he has provided five assists in the process for his club Fauve Azure. He is the second-highest scorer in the Cameroonian top division this season.

Kaaba is also a target for Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman who are equally interested in the profile of the player.

However, Kaaba would fancy playing in the Ghana Premier League after a successful campaign by his compatriots Georges Mfegue Omgba and Franck Mbella Etouga for bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghanaian top-flight this term.

