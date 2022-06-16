Hearts of Oak interested in signing Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba

Former Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are reportedly interested in signing Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba, the player’s agent, Tigana Fontem has claimed.



With the Ghana Premier League season about to end, the Phobians have started scouting for players in Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast and Cameroon but Junior Kaaba appears to be leading the list of players they want to sign.

Tigana disclosed that the Accra-based club are in talks with him over terms of contracts for the player who plays for Cameroonian side Fauve Azur Elite.



Kaaba helped his club to a top four finish in the Cameroonian Elite One Group A. The attacker has scored 7 goals out of his club's 20 league goals recorded so far. The player who has been linked to Hearts of Oak has also earned 5 assists in the season.



Although Kaaba may not be a prolific goal scorer, Hearts of Oak would want to improve their squad as they are close to booking a place in the CAF Confederations Cup with a final in the MTN FA Cup to play.



Hearts of Oak attack featuring Afriyie Barnieh, Isaac Mensah and Kwadwo Obeng Junior have contributed to 28 goals in the Ghana Premier League this season.