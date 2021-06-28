Hearts of Oak is the best team in the GPL this season – Kwabena Yeboah

Hearts are top of the GPL table

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah has applauded Hearts of Oak for distinguishing themselves as the best club in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Hearts of Oak are leading the GPL table with fifty-nine points after thirty-one matches played so far.



The team is currently on a ten-game unbeaten run with Kumasi Asante Kotoko the latest victim of their stupendous run.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Kwabena Yeboah said that Hearts have stood out throughout the season.

Kwabena Yeboah urged them to continue with the fine form and win the league for Togbe Afede who is the board chair of the club.



“Hearts of Oak have been the best in the Ghana Premier League and there is no question about that. You know I don’t joke with our local football. I never miss any Hearts of Oak and Kotoko match and for that matter any time they are playing I watch them. Hearts have been consistent and they deserve their victory and title.



“I’m particularly very excited for Togbe Afede because this is a personality who has invested so much money into Hearts of Oak but has nothing to show. For me, the icing on the cake is that for the first time in ten years Hearts are going to win a trophy and I’m very happy for Togbe,” he said.



Commenting on Hearts’ 1-0 victory over Kotoko, Kwabena Yeboah said that Samuel Boadu’s men should have scored more goals.



“Kotoko were very lucky Hearts scored only one goal. It could have been more disastrous. Throughout the game, Kotoko had only one clear chance. That was when the ball broke lose to Augustine Okrah. I think he wasn’t paying attention. It was not even from constructive build up. Hearts were absolutely impressive.



“I have watched a number of Hearts versus Kotoko game and this is one of the games where Hearts of Oak outplayed and outmuscled Kotoko and outscored them. Kotoko were very fortunate to have conceded only one goal,” he said.

He also blamed coach Mariano Barreto for the defeat. Kwabena Yeboah said that the set-up of the team cost Kotoko.



“Before the game, I said that there was no way Kotoko could beat Hearts and the reason is that, Hearts have been consistent in their last eight matches in terms of personnel as opposed to Kotoko who continued tinkering. I don’t know what is wrong with the team but Barreto kept tinkering with the team. Any team that does well is a team you can easily define. Any team that you can’t name their first eleven off-head is not in a good shape.



“With Kotoko, Barreto keeps changing the team. You find Abalora in the post and the next time it’s Baah, I don’t understand. You have Imoro who was so consistent for Kotoko, for which reason he even gained invitation to the national team and then he is missing. Apau comes on and Nettey plays some game and he is dropped. I don’t understand.



“Gama for instance is an absolutely brilliant offensive midfielder. He is brilliant in the heart of midfield and then suddenly in the last two games, you are trying to play him as a false nine. It does not work like that. Hearts were brilliant but Barreto made it very easy. The selection he came up with, the deployment of the players.…, I don’t understand.



“For example, Adomako has not been playing for Kotoko throughout the season and then he plays in one FA Cup and scores and suddenly in a massive game against Hearts, you play Adomako. He was missing completely. He spent too much time on the field of play. He has potential but you don’t throw him in a game like this. Okrah and Kumi should have come on earlier,”, he said.