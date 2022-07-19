Hearts of Oak join chase to sign Samartex skipper Emmanuel Siaw

Samartex FC skipper Emmanuel Siaw

MTN FA Cup champions Hearts of Oak have joined the chase to sign in-demand Samartex FC skipper Emmanuel Siaw ahead of the 2022/23 season which kicks off in September.

The Phobians will have to beat off competition from arch-rivals and league champions Asante Kotoko for Siaw's signature.



The left-back had a fantastic season with the Timbers having played an integral role in helping them qualify for the Ghana Premier League for the first time in its history.



Siaw provided nine assists and scored one goal in 27 appearances in the just-ended league. He was also awarded Most Valuable Player three times.

According to reports, Hearts and Kotoko are in a battle to sign the Samartex captain, with the player expected to leave the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side.



The 26-year-old is currently in the camp of Black Galaxies in Prampram preparing for their game against Benin in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.