Hearts of Oak left-back Raddy Ovouka recovers from injury ahead of Wydad return leg

Hearts of Oak left-back, Raddy Ovouka

Hearts of Oak left-back Raddy Ovouka has recovered from the injury sustained on Sunday when the Phobians played Wydad.

Ovouka returned to training on Wednesday and will travel with the squad to Morocco for the second leg of the CAF Champions League play-offs tie.



The Congolese injured himself during the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, which the Phobians won by a lone goal.

His return is a boost for Accra Hearts of Oak, after head coach Samuel Boadu said Ovouka's injury affected their game plan.



The Ghanaian champions travel to Casablanca with a slim advantage but are confident of progressing to the group stage of the competition.