Hearts of Oak legend chooses Kotoko's Imoro over Dennis Korsah

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku has said he would choose Asante Kotoko over left-back, Imoro Ibrahim over the club's left-back, Dennis Korsah.



The two left-backs are arguably the best in their position with respect to the Ghana Premier League.



While explaining why he would choose Imoro, the Hearts legend said the Kotoko full-back is better technically together with his dead-ball qualities unlike, Korsah.

"I will choose Imoro because his technically better and also has the freekick ability," he told Wuntomi TV.



He, however, detailed the difference between Imoro and Korsah.



"Both players have their strengths and weaknesses. Dennis has more power than Imoro but Imoro is more flexible and his techniques are quite better than Dennis. But they are both equally good."



Amankwah Mireku added that he would play both players if they happen to be in his team.



"If I had the two in my team, I'll prefer to play the two. One as a winger and the other as a defender. With Imoro's technique and flare, he can adjust to other positions but Dennis is kind of defensive. But Imoro can be used in midfield as well as on the wings. Depending on the strategies and the formation, you can use them as and when you need them," he added.

Both payers are currently with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for their upcoming 2023 Championship of African Nations match against Benin.



On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Black Galaxies will face Benin at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the Preliminary Round.



The return leg will take place a week later at the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou.



