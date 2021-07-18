Hearts of Oak lift Ghana Premier League trophy despite WAFA defeat

Accra Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak lifted the Ghana Premier League trophy for the first time in 12 years after their final game of the season against WAFA in Sogakope.

Although Hearts lost 1-0 against the Academy Boys, they were handed the trophy at the WAFA Park on Saturday afternoon.



The Phobians also received 40 medals and 250,000 Ghana cedis from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The only goal of the entertaining game was scored in the 64th minute by Togolese defender Atte Youssifou whose delightful freekick beat goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

The victory sealed a third-placed finish for WAFA. They were rewarded with 80,000 Ghana cedis and 40 medals.



Also on Saturday, relegated Inter Allies suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat against AshantiGold in Obuasi and Great Olympics edge Dreams FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.