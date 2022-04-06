0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak loanee Raddy Ovouka nets debut goal for New Mexico

Raddy Ovouka 232 Raddy Ovouka in celebration mood

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak loanee Raddy Ovouka netted his debut goal for New Mexico in the opening round of the 2022 US Open against Las Vegas Legends.

The Congolese left-back scored in the convincing 5-0 win on Tuesday night. The win is the club’s first over an amateur team and the first win in front of their home fans.

Ovouka slipped the ball easily into an open net for New Mexico’s third of the entertaining match.

Ovouka is on loan from Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak to New Mexico United for the season, with the option to purchase.

He was an important player of the Hearts of Oak team that won the treble last season, ending an eleven-year trophy drought.

He played in 29 matches and scored Hearts of Oak's eighth penalty in the shootout victory in the Ghanaian FA Cup final.

Ovouka has played four times for Congo - twice in World Cup Qualifying, and twice in qualifying matches for the African Cup of Nations - starting three of those matches.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Related Articles: