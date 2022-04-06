Hearts of Oak loanee Raddy Ovouka nets debut goal for New Mexico

Raddy Ovouka in celebration mood

Accra Hearts of Oak loanee Raddy Ovouka netted his debut goal for New Mexico in the opening round of the 2022 US Open against Las Vegas Legends.

The Congolese left-back scored in the convincing 5-0 win on Tuesday night. The win is the club’s first over an amateur team and the first win in front of their home fans.



Ovouka slipped the ball easily into an open net for New Mexico’s third of the entertaining match.



Ovouka is on loan from Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak to New Mexico United for the season, with the option to purchase.

He was an important player of the Hearts of Oak team that won the treble last season, ending an eleven-year trophy drought.



He played in 29 matches and scored Hearts of Oak's eighth penalty in the shootout victory in the Ghanaian FA Cup final.



Ovouka has played four times for Congo - twice in World Cup Qualifying, and twice in qualifying matches for the African Cup of Nations - starting three of those matches.