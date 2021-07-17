Hearts of Oak make triumphant entry into Sogakope

Hearts of Oak is in Sogakope ahead of their Match against WAFA

Accra Hearts of Oak on Friday made a triumphant into the Sogakope township ahead of their Match against WAFA to climax their league win.

The team were given a hero's welcome as they arrived to complete a mission that had eluded for eight soccer seasons in 12 years.



The team was ushered into the Volta regional town by hundreds of jubilant fans, amid chanting and beeping sounds from their cars and motorcycles, while some crowd standing along the road waved at them.



It is the Phobians final league match against a side that beat them 5:0 the last time they visited the Red Bull Arena for a league match.



Hearts are already the league Champions but their encounter with WAFA comes as a contest of pride and position.

WAFA remain dreaded at their home and would need to win to avoid being knocked out of the 3rd position by either Medeama or Karela, who follow them with just a point and two, respectively.



But both Samuel Boadu and Hearts players, have their respective wrongs to rewrite.



While Boadu would want to prove stronger than his last visit to WAFA, which saw him lost by 5:4, then as coach of Medeama, his Rainbow boys would wish to correct that calamitous 5:0 that befell them in 2017 then under coach Frank Nutall.



The Phobians will receive a guard of honour from WAFA and could deal a big blow to academy boys' aim of placing third.