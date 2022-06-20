Hearts of Oak management break silence on match-fixing allegations

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akambi has responded to claims that the club played match of convenience in the just ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Concerns were raised about Accra Hearts of Oak's last game in the just-ended league season against Real Tamale United with some fans calling on the Ghana Football Association to investigate the Phobians.



The defeat against RTU was the fourth consecutive defeat by the Phobians which spurred allegations and suspicions of match-fixing against the dethroned league champions.

Alhaji Akambi however believes that such claims are baseless and without any merit as the club has not engaged in any form of match-fixing



“We play all out in every game and you can’t even approach us to play a fix match. Are you going to give us money or what,” Alhaji Akambi said as quoted by sportsworldghana.com.



However, he added that anybody who will be implicated in match-fixing investigation will be sacked from Accra Hearts of Oak.



“It’s just people’s imagination that we are involved in match of convenience. It’s their assumptions and we can’t do anything about it.”



“Having said that, anyone who’s involved in match fixing is already a goner at Hearts of Oak,” he added.