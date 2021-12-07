Hearts of Oak management influence Samuel Boadu's decisions - Samuel Anim Addo

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu(White), assistant Hamza Mohammed(Blue)

Hearts management influence Samuel Boadu' decision- Samuel Anim Addo

Hearts of Oak are bottom place in the league



WAC kicked Hearts from the Champions league



JS Saoura eliminated Hearts from the Confederations Cup



Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo has revealed that Hearts of Oak's head coach, Samuel Boadu is not a happy man.



The Okwawu United CEO has said that Boadu should not be blamed for the club's recent poor form after imposing decisions on the manager.

Hearts of Oak are suffering a debacle five months after winning the Ghana Premier League and the domestic league cup.



In the new season, the Rainbow lads are without a win and as a result occupy the rock bottom of the table with just 3 points after four matches.



Whereas in Africa inter-club competition, Hearts have suffered successive elimination from both the Champions League and the Confederations Cup with big away defeats. 6-1 to Wydad Athletic Club in the Champions League and 4-0 to JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup.



However, Anim Addo believes the coach that won the team the double last season should not be blamed.



"What has he done? Boadu is not happy. With the coach, you(Hearts management) know what you are doing. Imposing players on him and other things. Boadu is my friend, he is my coach so we speak often. He is not happy. Now the supporters are claiming he is not good." he told Asempa FM.