Hearts of Oak manager Samuel Boadu ties knot with Felicia in a white wedding

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu and his newly wedded wife

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has married his long-time fiancée Felicia Apimppanta in a white wedding in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

The two were first tied together in a traditional ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2021, before proceeding to church to complete the process on Saturday.



The 35-year-old who guided Accra Hearts of Oak to the double this season after winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup has finally bid farewell to bachelorhood.



Boadu is certainly one of the happiest men in the world at this moment after bagging a brace with the Phobians and topping it up with a life partner.



Pictures from the traditional marriage that has surfaced online showed the enterprising Samuel Boadu in a lovely mood.



The wedding ceremony was held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Asokwa a suburb of Kumasi.

Present at the ceremony were the entire Accra Hearts of oak playing body, members of the technical team, some management members, and friends from the media.



The former Medeama coach is now the reigning best tactician in the local after guiding Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak to break their eleven-year title jinx.



