0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak midfield enforcer Abdul Aziz Nurudeen to undergo thigh surgery in South Africa

Nurudeen Abdul Aziz Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak will be without combative midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen in the coming weekend when the team takes on AS Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The player is currently in South Africa and will undergo thigh surgery on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

“Hard-working and combative Hearts midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is beaming with smiles as doctors working on him have given him the green light for his surgery to be conducted today.

“A confirmed medical report indicates that the player will undergo thigh surgery at the Netcare Linksfield clinic in South Africa on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The pre-surgery formalities on the player were conducted on 27th September 2022.

“He is expected to stay in South Africa for his recuperation after which he will return to Ghana to continue with his rehabilitation,” an official Hearts of Oak statement has said.

It is likely Abdul Aziz Nurudeen will miss both legs of Hearts of Oak’s tie against AS Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US