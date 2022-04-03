0
Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen reacts to win against Medeama

Midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is happy about the team's win against Medeama in week 23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder has been impressive for the Phobians since making a return to the field after a long injury layoff.

Hearts of Oak defeated Medeama 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 2, 2022, to return to winning ways.

Isaac Mensah scored a nice header in the 56th minute to put Hearts of Oak in the lead after a goalless first half.

Abdul Aziz Nurudeen played 90 minutes in the game to help his side record all three points in the game.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
