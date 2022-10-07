0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen undergoes successful surgery

D521492d B9d2 451e Bdaf 6a219ff2e4d0 Injured Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Injured Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has successfully completed his thigh injury on October 6, 2022.

The talented midfielder had his surgery in South Africa where he travelled to last month to carry out pre-surgery modalities.

Today, the surgery has been successfully conducted.

From an official club statement from Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen immediately begins his rehabilitation today.

“Hard-working and combative Hearts midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is beaming with smiles as doctors working on him have given him the green light for his surgery to be conducted tomorrow.

“He is expected to stay in South Africa for his recuperation after which he will return to Ghana to continue with his rehabilitation,” an official Hearts of Oak statement said yesterday ahead of the surgery today.

Because of his injury, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen will miss the Hearts of  Oak clash against AS Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: