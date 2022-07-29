0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie grateful to club after injury recovery  

74634010.295 Daniel Kodie suffered a career-threatening injury in 2019

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie has expressed gratitude to management, supporters and players of the club for their immense support as he recovers from a long-term injury.

The midfielder has been out of action for the Phobians for several months after picking up a career-threatening injury in 2019 during the Normalization Committee’s Special Competition.

In May 2021, he underwent surgery in South Africa at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital.

After several months of absence, Kodie has started training with Hearts of Oak ahead of the new season.

He reported at the clubs training grounds on Tuesday as they begin pre-season for the 2022/23 season.

“I will thank Togbe Afede and the management of the club, supporters and players for their support towards my recovery” he said.

Kodie will hope to make impact for the Phobians in the upcoming season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: