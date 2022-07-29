Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie grateful to club after injury recovery  

Daniel Kodie suffered a career-threatening injury in 2019

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie has expressed gratitude to management, supporters and players of the club for their immense support as he recovers from a long-term injury.

The midfielder has been out of action for the Phobians for several months after picking up a career-threatening injury in 2019 during the Normalization Committee’s Special Competition.



In May 2021, he underwent surgery in South Africa at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital.



After several months of absence, Kodie has started training with Hearts of Oak ahead of the new season.

He reported at the clubs training grounds on Tuesday as they begin pre-season for the 2022/23 season.



“I will thank Togbe Afede and the management of the club, supporters and players for their support towards my recovery” he said.



Kodie will hope to make impact for the Phobians in the upcoming season.