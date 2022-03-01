Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams likely to move abroad

Defensive midfielder, Salim Adams

Young defensive midfielder Salim Adams is likely to leave Ghana at the end of the current season as offers pour in for him.

Adams, on loan at Hearts of Oak from second-tier side New Edubiase United, is on the radar of many clubs abroad.



According to New Edubiase bankroller, Abdul Salam Yakubu clubs have offered to sign Adams who has demonstrated a high level on his debut season in the Ghana Premier League.



“I have received three offers from abroad, one from America and two from Europe. In Europe for instance, a Danish club has shown interest in him.



"Also, a team in Minnesota, USA has even made an official request for the player”, the New Edubiase Chief told Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/FM in an interview.

Adams has a knack for scoring cracking goals, and that's reflected in his three goals for Heart of Oak.



His first goal came in his first CAF Champions League match against Guinean side CI Kamsar before scoring against Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC.



The 19-year-old was adjudged man of the match when Hearts of Oak beat King Faisal 1-0 in Accra on January 30.