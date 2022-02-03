Hearts of Oak must take advantage of Sulley Muntari’s move - Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak star, Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak star, Prince Tagoe has expressed his delight in Sulley Muntari joining the Phobians.



According to the former Black Stars player, Hearts of Oak must take advantage of Muntari’s deal and make more profit.



Sulley Muntari joined the Ghana Premier League giants on a 1-year contract which will see him at the club for the rest of the season.

The former AC Milan player returns to the domestic league after 21 years since he left Liberty Professionals.



Speaking on Angel TV, Tagoe said, “I am happy Sulley has joined Hearts and I believe he is going inspire the players. I pray the fans accept and rally behind him” .



“He’s trending everywhere and will urge Hearts of Oak to take advantage and secure more sponsorship for the club because he is a worldwide player with lots of achievement. I wish him good luck and hope he fits into the team,” Prince Tagoe said.



At age 37, the Champions League winner is expected to make his Ghana Premier League debut on Sunday in the game against Great Olympics.



