Hearts of Oak name Muntari in starting line-up to face Asante Kotoko

Coach Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting line-up to face Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League encounter.

The Phobians host the Porcupines in their outstanding matchday 7 fixture which was postponed as a result of their engagement in the CAF club competition.



Sulley Muntari and goalkeeper Richard Attah have been handed a starting role in today's Super Clash which promises to be entertaining.



See the Starting line up below



1. Richard Attah



2. Fatawu Mohammed

3. Dennis Korsah



4. Robert Addo



5. Mohammed Alhasan



6. Abdul Aziz Nurudeen



7. Salim Adams

8. Sulley Muntari



9. Obeng Jr



10. Gladson Awako



11. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Substitutes

Asubonteng



Isaac Mensah



Kofi Korzi



Ansah Boctway



Richmond Ayi

James Swornu



Larry Sumaila



Abu