Hearts of Oak need consistency to win Africa - Amankwaah Mireku

Hearts of Oak legend, Amankwaah Mireku, says the current team must be consistent in order to win the CAF Champions League.

According to the former Hearts of Oak captain, The Phobians will need to be consistent in Africa for some time before they can win the trophy if they want to replicate the 2000 winning squad.



With Hearts of Oak playing in Africa next season, he advised that the expectation for the club to win the title should be minimal as they need to be consistent first.



“Hearts of Oak need consistency in order to conquer Africa. I came to Hearts in 1998 and we won the Cup in 2000, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“So I am hoping that by 2023 if we still have this current crop of players available I will be happy because they can conquer the continent”



Amankwah Mireku on Gladson Awako’s transfer move to the club said, “Awako’s move to Hearts of Oak will help the team. Looking at his experience, personally I think it will really help. They should also try to sign Diawisie Taylor”.