0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak new signing Yassan Ouatching declares readiness for debut GPL campaign

Yassan Ouatching Hearts of Oak new signing Yassan Ouatching

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak new signing Yassan Ouatching has expressed readiness for his debut Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Cameroonian-born Central Africa Republic international recently joined the Phobians ahead of the 2022/23 season.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Yassan Ouatching expressed joy to join the biggest club in Ghana.

“I signed for Hearts of oak because this team is very big with a rich history in Ghana and Africa football at large”

"I am ready to play in the Ghana premier league and ready to face any club, I want to make history with Hearts of oak," he added.

The Ghana Premier League campaign will commence on September 9, 2022.

Yassan Ouatching who recently switched nationality to play for the Central Africa Republic has already featured in a couple of games.

He was in action when Ghana played a 1-1 draw with the Central Africa Republic.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service