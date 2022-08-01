Hearts of Oak new signing Yassan Ouatching declares readiness for debut GPL campaign

Hearts of Oak new signing, Yassan Ouatching Celeb

Hearts of Oak new signing Yassan Ouatching has expressed readiness for his debut Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Cameroonian-born Central Africa Republic international recently joined the Phobians ahead of the 2022/23 season.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Yassan Ouatching expressed joy to join the biggest club in Ghana.



“I signed for Hearts of oak because this team is very big with rich history in Ghana and Africa football at large”



” I am ready to play in the Ghana premier league and ready to face any club, I want to make history with Hearts of oak “he added.



The Ghana Premier League campaign will commence on September 9, 2022.

Yassan Ouatching who recently switched nationality to play for Central Africa Republic has already featured in a couple of games.



He was in action when Ghana played a 1-1 draw with Central Africa Republic.



